This Hyderabad entrepreneur has new format for beauty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We often struggle our way out to maintain our beauty regimen, searching for a skincare solution or consulting a dermatologist to choose what is best for our skin.

Different skin types have different effects with the product that we have been using on our skin and sometimes it gets difficult to find out what is best for your skin.

But what if we suggest that there is a one-stop solution for all your beauty problems. The products you choose, the skin type you have, and also the price comparison everything comes under radar.

Hyderabad-based Sharmila Gayathri Chalasani, an entrepreneur, has come up with a solution for all of us with her website GlaMate where she offers to give one of the best beauty shopping experiences for her customers. After completing a number of researches and consulting dermatologists around the world, she along with her fellow friend Vignesh Charllo built an algorithm to make it an easy service for customers. We talk to her about the whole idea behind this beauty site and how it helps people Gayathri who always dreamt of being an entrepreneur strived her way out after she completed her Masters in Computer Science at the University of Cincinnati, USA. Having an urge to pursue her dream she moved back to India where she decided to start something of her own.

Explaining about her new venture GlaMate, she says, “Going back and forth between India and the USA called for frequent lifestyle changes, and my skin had a hard time adjusting to it. Even after purchasing products by going through hundreds of reviews, ratings, and bestselling tags, most of them didn’t show any significant results, and I ended up with more skin problems than I previously had. Trial and error wasn’t a good decision for my sensitive skin, and advice from friends obviously didn’t come to fruition.

So there I was, making frequent trips to the dermatologist’s clinic, coming back with prescriptions and an empty wallet. This experience led me to build this one-stop solution now called GlaMate. I pitched my idea to Vignesh Charllo, my fellow classmate at University Of Cincinnati, who gave me a thumbs up. He is also an expert in data analytics and has completed a thesis on the same, which makes him a perfect ally for my technological venture. We worked with dermatologists to build our recommendation algorithm.