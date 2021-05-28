Kin of COVID victim attack Hyderabad's Virinchi hospital officials over alleged lapses in treatment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the death of Covid- 19 patient Vamshi Krishna, the indignant family members created a ruckus at Virinchi Hospital in Banjara Hills here on Thursday, alleging wrong treatment, negligence and fudging of his death report.

The victim’s sister, Sashy Bhavani Vangapalli along with a group of 15 men stormed the hospital and entered into a fierce argument with the management over lapses in treatment given to her brother which she alleged led to his death.

Vamshi Krishna

They targeted Dr Dileep G, blaming him for Vamshi Krishna’s death and demanded that his licence to practice be scrapped forthwith. The family of the deceased, who runs a boutique, Mughda Studio in Jubliee Hills, took to Facebook through their business page and streamed the entire scuffle live.

“We are here to ask the doctor why he killed my brother with high doses of steroids. Why was he given medication for cancer and depression when his HRCT report was merely 10/25 which is a moderate disease,” she asked. According to hospital records, Vamshi Krishna was admitted on May 9 and died on May 22. The family, however, produced documents that showed that the death report described Vamshi as a woman and said that he was admitted on May 14 with a complaint of breathlessness.

“He was not breathless and he did not have fever for 10 days as mentioned in the report. The hospital is shielding the doctor,” said a relative. The police, after nearly one hour of ruckus, arrested them and took them to Panjagutta police station. Based on the complaint by the hospital, in which it was mentioned that the doctor was physically hurt, the police registered a case of assault, criminal trespass and damage to furniture under IPC and Disaster Management Act.