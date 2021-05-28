Registration department requests Telangana government for exemption from lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials from the Stamps and Registration Department have requested the State government to exempt them from the lockdown as thousands of registrations slots have been booked for June, which has several auspicious dates.

Their proposals come at a time when speculation is rife over another extension of the lockdown. Stating that the government had permitted registrations in the previous lockdown period, the officials explained that they had collected huge amounts from registrations in April, 2021, but were staring at losses in May due to the lockdown.

There are 142 Sub-Registrar Offices across the State, which received thousands of registration applications online for the month of June, as it has several auspicious dates. “If the government allowed the Registration Department to function during the lockdown, we can resume our duties by taking utmost care and strictly following the Covid- 19 guidelines. The resumption would generate more revenue,” officials said.

Scope for more revenue

If the government allows the department to function, it’s supposed to generate more revenue, say officials. Applicants can apply online and make payments through netbanking, which will help them resume their duties while taking proper safety measures. A senior official said that they are awaiting for the government’s nod for resuming their duties