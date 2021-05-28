Three arrested in trafficking racket, 3 others still absconding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cops with Balapur police station and Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) busted two human trafficking rackets on Thursday. In the decoy operation, three accused were arrested, while three others were absconding.

Three victims were also rescued during the operation. Detailing the first case, the AHTU raided the accused Ramavath Nageswar Rao, who had mentioned his phone number on an online dating app briefing him to contact on his number for the availability of young woman.

The accused responded to the messages about the availability and price while the decoy unit shared a location falling under the Balapur police station limits to send the women. Unaware of the trap, the accused came in a taxi, along with the victims.

The police apprehended the three accused Obbilisetti Satish, Ramavath Nageswar Rao and Karidigi Mahesh and rescued two victims and were sent them to rescue homes. Baddi Srinivas, who had reportedly hatched the whole plan by renting an apartment for a brothel house, is still absconding. In another similar incident, the SHT U raided a place and laid a trap on another brothel house. The team could only rescue the victim but the alleged traffickers, Mamatha, Mamitha and Ramu, are still on the run.