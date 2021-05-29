Smooth sailing: KTR to inaugurate ramps on PVNR Expressway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the down and up ramps leading to the PVNR Expressway at Upparpally near Pillar No. 170, on Saturday. According to HMDA officials, the ramps were constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore.

The addition of new ramps to PVNR Expressway near Pillar 170 for providing access to Mehdipatnam area will not have any capacity problems with respect to traffic flows for the next 20 years, subject to utilisation of the flyover for four wheeler traffic only.

The ramp will be provided with 5.5-metre-wide service roads on both its sides with the 2-metre-wide footpath.

The up ramp is 390 metres while down ramp is 430 metres. Of the eight ramps, up and down ramps have been completed at Shivarampally and Aramghar junction. Two ramps at Upperpally are ready and one pending down ramp at Lakshmi Nagar will be taken up soon, with slight modifications, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.84 crore.

The Upperpally down ramp will be landing before the T Junction at Rethibowli. From there, motorists can directly proceed to Tolichowki, Madhapur, HiTec city. Presently, a lot of traffic from the airport going towards Tolichowki are using the existing at-grade roads, due to which there is always a large volume of traffic on the at-grade road.