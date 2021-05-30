1 arrested for illegal sale of Remdesivir 

HYDERABAD: One person was arrested for illegally selling Remdesivir vials in Punjagutta limits on Saturday. M Santosh, 35, who works as a real estate agent, bought the vials illegally and started selling the same at higher prices. He made `30,000 in just a couple of days by selling the vials to desperate patients.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Ballari village felicitates centenarian couple who came back beating coronavirus
UAE extends suspension on flights from India till June 30
JNU student Natasha Narwal surrenders at Tihar Jail
Chennai corporation uploads details of grocery stores offering home delivery to official website
Milkha Singh discharged from hospital in stable condition
Assam tea estates record 300% spike in Covid cases in 10 days