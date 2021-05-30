Action against constable accused of injuring a boy at Bhavani Nagar in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police initiated action against constable KN Shiva Kumar of Bhavani Nagar, accused of beating a boy at Bhavani nagar on Saturday and attached him to CAR headquarters till further orders.

A youngster Ashraf suffered severe injuries after he was beaten up by the constable .

Terming his behaviour as ‘misconduct while dealing with the public’, disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against Shiva Kumar.

City police commissioner Anjani Kumar was also called for an explanation from the Station House Office, Bhavani Nagar police station.

On Saturday night, police noticed some boys roaming on a bike in the Talab Katta area of Bhavani Nagar police limits. When they tried to stop them, the boys sped away.

This enraged the constable on duty and he allegedly beat up the boys for violating lockdown norms, resulting in the boy suffering severe injury near his left eye. Upon learning about the incident, people from the area gathered in large numbers and protested at the police station, demanding strict action against the constable. While the crowd was dispersed and the boy was shifted to a hospital, officials said they were verifying the incident.

Senior officials also rushed to the spot to pacify the locals. While the boys alleged that the constable had hit Ashraf with his lathi, the constable informed his superiors that it was accidental.