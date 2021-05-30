Youth left with bloody face for violating lockdown in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident of police high handedness, a youngster claimed that he was beaten up by a constable near Talab Katta in Bhavani Nagar police station limits. Ashraf’s left eye was injured in the incident. On Saturday night, police noticed some boys roaming on a bike in the Talab Katta area. When they tried to stop them, the boys sped away.

This enraged a constable on duty and he allegedly beat up the boys for violating lockdown norms.Upon learning about the incident, people from the area gathered in large numbers and protested at the police station, demanding strict action against the constable. While the crowd was dispersed and the boy was shifted to a hospital, officials said they were verifying the incident.

Senior officials also rushed to the spot to pacify the locals. It was found that the constable had accidentally hit the boy. A senior official told Express that they were yet to get complete details about the incident.