Two duped by fake customer care helplines

Two persons from the city were duped by fraudsters posing as customer care service representatives.

Published: 30th May 2021 07:44 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two persons from the city were duped by fraudsters posing as customer care service representatives. In the first case, a man from Kukatpally was duped of Rs 1.61 lakh. He had transferred Rs 32,052 through online mode to a bank towards credit card bill. On not receiving the payment message, he searched Google for the customer care number of the bank. A person claiming to be an executive of the bank asked him to download ‘Quick Support App’ and transfer Rs 1, which he did. Minutes later he found Rs 1.61 lakh debited from his account.

Similarly, a man from Balanagar lost Rs 72,905. He had sent Rs 2,800 to his friend through PhonePe which the latter did not receive. The man searched Google for the customer care number of PhonePe. The executive asked him to download ‘AnyDesk’ app, after which he found that Rs 72,905 was withdrawn from his account.

