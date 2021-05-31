STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Young couple attempts suicide, teen boy dies in Hyderabad

After their parents rejected their proposal to get married, the victims left home and started living together in a rented room at Yousufguda.

Published: 31st May 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teenage boy died by suicide while his partner, who also attempted suicide with him, survived the act in Yousufguda late on Friday. They took the extreme step in an inebriated state after their families rejected their relationship.

Neelima,19, and the minor boy, who was 17, had become friends on Facebook, and were in a relationship for the last three months. Neelima has been doing part-time jobs, while the boy was a student. After their parents rejected their proposal to get married, the victims left home and started living together in a rented room at Yousufguda.

I Chandrashekar, sub-inspector with Jubilee Hills police station, said, “The couple got married a month ago in a temple, but their parents were against their decision. So, they were residing in a rented room. The couple had a fight about the same in a drunken state and decided to kill themselves.”

Both of them attempted to hang from the ceiling hook. As the hook broke, Neelima fell down and received minor injuries, while the boy died. Neelima, after falling down, rushed outside to inform the neighbours. But the neighbours who gathered there were suspicious and scared to move the body since he was already dead. They the alerted the police.

The boy’s father rushed to the spot after the police informed him. Based on his complaint, a case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide Hyderabad
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp