Young couple attempts suicide, teen boy dies in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teenage boy died by suicide while his partner, who also attempted suicide with him, survived the act in Yousufguda late on Friday. They took the extreme step in an inebriated state after their families rejected their relationship.

Neelima,19, and the minor boy, who was 17, had become friends on Facebook, and were in a relationship for the last three months. Neelima has been doing part-time jobs, while the boy was a student. After their parents rejected their proposal to get married, the victims left home and started living together in a rented room at Yousufguda.

I Chandrashekar, sub-inspector with Jubilee Hills police station, said, “The couple got married a month ago in a temple, but their parents were against their decision. So, they were residing in a rented room. The couple had a fight about the same in a drunken state and decided to kill themselves.”

Both of them attempted to hang from the ceiling hook. As the hook broke, Neelima fell down and received minor injuries, while the boy died. Neelima, after falling down, rushed outside to inform the neighbours. But the neighbours who gathered there were suspicious and scared to move the body since he was already dead. They the alerted the police.

The boy’s father rushed to the spot after the police informed him. Based on his complaint, a case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)