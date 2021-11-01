200 employees of Bank of India participate in walkathon against corruption

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 200 employees of Bank of India (BOI) participated in a walkathon held as part of the Vigilance Awareness week here on Sunday. BOI chief general manager V Brahmananda Reddy flagged off the walkathon at BRTS Road. Speaking on the occasion, the chief general manager said awareness campaigns were organised across various branches of the bank since October 26 to sensitise the customers about bank transactions.

He sought the customers to approach the bank’s legal wing in case they face any issues in getting loan approval. Apart from that, he added that the banks never call customers and ask them to share OTPs, he said. Deputy general manager K Srinivas Reddy and others were also present.