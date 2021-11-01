Hyderabad: Thirty arrested for gambling in farmhouse raid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Sunday raided a farmhouse, reportedly owned by the family member of Tollywood actor, at Greenlands in Manchirevula village under Narsingi police station limits and busted a gambling racket.

The cops arrested 30 persons reportedly involved in gambling, and seized Rs 6.7 lakh in cash, 33 mobile phones, three cars and two casino boxes.Inquiries revealed that the farmhouse was leased by the main organiser of the gambling ring under the pretext of a birthday party. The participants, the police found, belonged to different parts of the city. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is in process, the police said.

