STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Thirty arrested for gambling in farmhouse raid

Inquiries revealed that the farmhouse was leased by the main organiser of the gambling ring under the pretext of a birthday party.

Published: 01st November 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Sunday raided a farmhouse, reportedly owned by the family member of Tollywood actor, at Greenlands in Manchirevula village under Narsingi police station limits and busted a gambling racket. 

The cops arrested 30 persons reportedly involved in gambling, and seized Rs 6.7 lakh in cash, 33 mobile phones, three cars and two  casino boxes.Inquiries revealed that the farmhouse was leased by the main organiser of the gambling ring under the pretext of a birthday party. The participants, the police found, belonged to different parts of the city. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is in process, the police said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Operations Team Gambling bust
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp