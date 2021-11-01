STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana government plans to upgrade NIMS into 4000-bed hospital

The new building will house additional depts, and be able to cater to more patients

Published: 01st November 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences. (Image courtesy to http://nims.ap.nic.in/)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the biggest health facilities in the State, Hyderabad’s Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is all set to be expanded with the State government planning to increase the bed capacity and upgrade the existing infrastructure.

As part of the development, NIMS, which currently has around 1,500 beds, will become a 4,000-bed hospital. As the patient admissions are increasing and requiring some more departments and infrastructure, authorities have decided to expand the hospital.

According to the officials, the State government is planning to take up the expansion in the government quarters available in the Panjagutta colony. Accordingly, architects are designing the plans for the said proposal.

At present, there are over 30 essential departments in the hospital along with academics, investigation and research. It was learnt that additional facilities, specialties, departments and infrastructure, which don’t find space in the current premises, will be added in the new building. 

Sources said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, being the president of NIMS, wants to offer free corporate treatment to the poor and planned for the expansion of the hospital. The commencement of medical infrastructure will be taken up on a war-footing basis.

Meanwhile, NIMS has invited tenders from registered firms, contractors and manufacturers for renovation of the ground floor of the old spinal cord building. Interested persons can participate through the e-procurement platform and also download the tender form at www.eprocurement.gov.in. The last date for the receipt of tender is November 5. 

Apart from NIMS, the State government is planning to establish four multi-speciality hospitals in four different corners of the city. Recently, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy reviewed design plans of NIMS expansion, various medical colleges and upcoming hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIMS Hyderabad Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp