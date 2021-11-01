Telangana government plans to upgrade NIMS into 4000-bed hospital

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the biggest health facilities in the State, Hyderabad’s Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is all set to be expanded with the State government planning to increase the bed capacity and upgrade the existing infrastructure.

As part of the development, NIMS, which currently has around 1,500 beds, will become a 4,000-bed hospital. As the patient admissions are increasing and requiring some more departments and infrastructure, authorities have decided to expand the hospital.

According to the officials, the State government is planning to take up the expansion in the government quarters available in the Panjagutta colony. Accordingly, architects are designing the plans for the said proposal.

At present, there are over 30 essential departments in the hospital along with academics, investigation and research. It was learnt that additional facilities, specialties, departments and infrastructure, which don’t find space in the current premises, will be added in the new building.

Sources said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, being the president of NIMS, wants to offer free corporate treatment to the poor and planned for the expansion of the hospital. The commencement of medical infrastructure will be taken up on a war-footing basis.

Meanwhile, NIMS has invited tenders from registered firms, contractors and manufacturers for renovation of the ground floor of the old spinal cord building. Interested persons can participate through the e-procurement platform and also download the tender form at www.eprocurement.gov.in. The last date for the receipt of tender is November 5.

Apart from NIMS, the State government is planning to establish four multi-speciality hospitals in four different corners of the city. Recently, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy reviewed design plans of NIMS expansion, various medical colleges and upcoming hospitals.