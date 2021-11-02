Andhra Pradesh bizman nabbed for cheating job aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad City Police, on Monday arrested a businessman Tippula Reddy Bhaskar Reddy from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh under the charge of cheating job aspirants.

According to the police, he duped the aspirants under the pretext of providing job visas and placements in the US and accrued Rs 4 crore from the illegal trade. On a complaint from one of the victims T Krishna Prakash, a job aspirant, CCS registered a case and took up the investigation.