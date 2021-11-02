STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh bizman nabbed for cheating job aspirants

According to the police, he duped the aspirants under the pretext of providing job visas and placements in the US and accrued `4 crore from the illegal trade. 

Published: 02nd November 2021 09:42 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

 On a complaint from one of the victims T Krishna Prakash, a job aspirant, CCS registered a case and took up the investigation. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad City Police, on Monday arrested a businessman Tippula Reddy Bhaskar Reddy from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh under the charge of cheating job aspirants. 

