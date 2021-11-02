Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences doctor loses Rs 3.6 lakh to cyber fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A doctor working at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, fell into the trap of cyber fraudsters and lost Rs 3.61 lakh in the process. She lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime wing of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

During the second week of October, the victim allegedly received a message asking her to download ‘Earnonline’ app lication to earn money while playing games. The cops said that after she downloaded the application, she received messages from strangers asking her to invest small amounts to get high profits. Several persons also shared their UPI ids.

Believing their words, the victim paid Rs 1 lakh but failed to make any profits. When she asked for a refund of her money, she was told to complete the tasks.Believing them further, she paid Rs 2.61 lakh again. However, the fraudster asked her to pay an additional Rs 2.54 lakh, on top of the Rs 3.61 lakh that she had already sent. At this instance, she realised that she had been cheated on and approached the police.