Now, GHMC uses Internet of Things device to curb breeding of mosquitoes

HYDERABAD: An Internet of Things (IoT) device has been launched by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to improve the efficiency and performance of fogging machines to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. Officers at the circle, zone and head office levels on the dashboard can oversee all fogging activities undertaken within the GHMC.

A pilot project is underway for the installation and operation of 64 vehicles, 10 portable fogging machines with IoT equipment for one year for long-term operations. Apart from this, as per the Pin Point Programme, 642 teams of the GHMC will go door-to-door everyday to identify mosquito breeding grounds inside houses and carry out anti-larval operations.

Places like overhead tanks, pumps, pit taps, drums, tins, pots and other water storage containers will be sprayed with chemicals once a week. During October, 23.90 lakh houses were inspected and 47,103 mosquito larvae breeding houses were identified. In addition, measures have been taken to control mosquitoes in cellars of buildings.