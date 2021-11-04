STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, GHMC uses Internet of Things device to curb breeding of mosquitoes

Places like overhead tanks, pumps, pit taps, drums, tins, pots and other water storage containers will be sprayed with chemicals once a week.

Published: 04th November 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

mosquito, infection, mosquitoes

Representational image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Internet of Things (IoT) device has been launched by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to improve the efficiency and performance of fogging machines to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. Officers at the circle, zone and head office levels on the dashboard can oversee all fogging activities undertaken within the GHMC. 

A pilot project is underway for the installation and operation of 64 vehicles, 10 portable fogging machines with IoT equipment for one year for long-term operations. Apart from this, as per the Pin Point Programme, 642 teams of the GHMC will go door-to-door everyday to identify mosquito breeding grounds inside houses and carry out anti-larval operations. 

Places like overhead tanks, pumps, pit taps, drums, tins, pots and other water storage containers will be sprayed with chemicals once a week.  During October, 23.90 lakh houses were inspected and 47,103 mosquito larvae breeding houses were identified. In addition, measures have been taken to control mosquitoes in cellars of buildings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mosquitoes
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp