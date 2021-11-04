STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sloppy ganja case probe lets accused walk free in Hyderabad

The court noted that the complaint, lodged by a police constable, and his statement under Section 161 CrPC, said that the accused fled from the scene. 

Published: 04th November 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the State government and police department are fighting hard to curb the ganja menace in Telangana, a youngster who was arrested by Rachakonda police at Neredmet, for possession of ganja and trying to sell the same, was acquitted of all charges. The court, while delivering the verdict recently, pointed to several contradictions in the statements and the investigation. 

“The investigation officer (IO) has not conducted a proper investigation in this case. In view of the lapses and lacuna, the prosecution has utterly failed to prove the guilt of the accused,” the court said. 
In 2019, the police arrested a person and seized 75 grams of ganja from him. Another person was shown as the main accused in the case. However, till the completion of the trial, his name was not known and he remained absconding. 

The court noted that the complaint, lodged by a police constable, and his statement under Section 161 CrPC, said that the accused fled from the scene. However, oral evidence totally contradicted the complaint, saying that the police found the accused under suspicious circumstances holding a bag. When they searched him, ganja was found on his person. 

Further, police showed that the accused fled from the spot and was arrested the next day. They seized his mobile phone, which has nothing to do with the case. “The contradiction has created a reasonable doubt,” observed the court. 

The court also observed that the prosecution or police did not explain the purpose of seizing the mobile phone and there are no allegations that the accused used it to trade in ganja or contact any supplier or purchaser. The entire investigation as well as oral evidence is confusing or contradictory. The IO has not explained the role of the absconding accused and specific allegations against both the accused, the court noted. 

PD Act imposed on 3 drug peddlers
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police imposed the Preventive Detention Act against three drug dealers on Wednesday to further limit their activities in its commissionerate limits.  The three accused are Mohammed Feroz, Mohammed Azher and Shaik Ashraf Pasha who were arrested by Chandrayangutta police in September. To curb their activities, PD Act was imposed against the trio on Wednesday and they have been lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad ganja case
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp