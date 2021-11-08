Course on dark web, cryptocurrency to be held at National Police Academy in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) at Hyderabad is organising a three-day course on Dark Web & Crypto Currency Investigation for all law enforcement agencies and armed forces across the country.

According to sources, the three day course will be conducted by the country’s premier institute, which trains IPS trainees, in December, 2021. Many objectives of the course pertain to understanding the functioning of dark web and cryptocurrency, and how they fuel crime.

In the recent past, dark web has mostly been used by drug dealers who have found that they can move larger quantities of illegal drugs with less risk via “dark web” internet marketplaces and postal mail.