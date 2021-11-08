Hyderabad civic body sees Rs 176 crore shortfall in property tax collection in April-October

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded a property tax collection of Rs 946 crore in the April to October period of financial year 2021-22. The collection has witnessed a drop of over 15% when compared to the collections in the same period in the previous financial year, which was Rs 1,122 crore.

According to officials, as the OTS Settlement Scheme hasn’t been implemented so far, the property collection in the seven-month period fell short by Rs 176 crore against last year’s collections. Last year, the State government implemented OTS across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and allowed a waiver of 90 per cent of accumulated interest arrears on property tax upon clearing the entire arrears in one go.

Even though the GHMC hasn’t fixed any target for property tax collection for this financial year, officials have been asked to collect Rs 150 crore every month. In October, the civic body recorded a collection of Rs 112 crore and officials feel property tax payments so far are up to the mark.

“Bill collectors and tax inspectors are going door-to-door frequently and urging payers to clear the tax in time. Property owners can pay tax at citizen service centres, via online modes, e-Seva centres and also to bill collectors,” said a senior official. During 2015-16, the GHMC collected Rs 1,029 crore in property tax, which shot up to Rs 1,600 crore in 2020-21.

Residents being reminded regularly

At present, there are 17 lakh taxpayers in the GHMC region, including 13 lakh residential and four lakh commercial property taxpayers. SMSes are being sent to taxpayers at least four times a month as a reminder to pay tax on time.