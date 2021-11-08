STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad civic body sees Rs 176 crore shortfall in property tax collection in April-October

SMSes are being sent to taxpayers at least four times a month as a reminder to pay tax on time.

Published: 08th November 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Atul Pranay has conducted successful searches in sensitive cases, leading to detection of huge evasion of taxes.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded a property tax collection of Rs 946 crore in the April to October period of financial year 2021-22. The collection has witnessed a drop of over 15% when compared to the collections in the same period in the previous financial year, which was Rs 1,122 crore.

According to officials, as the OTS Settlement Scheme hasn’t been implemented so far, the property collection in the seven-month period fell short by Rs 176 crore against last year’s collections. Last year, the State government implemented OTS across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and allowed a waiver of 90 per cent of accumulated interest arrears on property tax upon clearing the entire arrears in one go.

Even though the GHMC hasn’t fixed any target for property tax collection for this financial year, officials have been asked to collect Rs 150 crore every month. In October, the civic body recorded a collection of Rs 112 crore and officials feel property tax payments so far are up to the mark.

“Bill collectors and tax inspectors are going door-to-door frequently and urging payers to clear the tax in time. Property owners can pay tax at citizen service centres, via online modes, e-Seva centres and also to bill collectors,” said a senior official. During 2015-16, the GHMC collected Rs 1,029 crore in property tax, which shot up to Rs 1,600 crore in 2020-21.

Residents being reminded regularly
At present, there are 17 lakh taxpayers in the GHMC region, including 13 lakh residential and four lakh commercial property taxpayers. SMSes are being sent to taxpayers at least four times a month as a reminder to pay tax on time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation OTS Settlement Scheme Hyderabad property tax Urban Local Bodies
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp