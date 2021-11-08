STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad water supply board to extend drinking water supply to residents near ORR

Water connections and chlorination rooms will be provided to families below the poverty line at an estimated cost of Rs 1,2000 crore. 

Published: 08th November 2021

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a relief to residents of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area of Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is planning to strengthen the drinking water supply distribution network in the ORR limits. 

These unserved and partially served consumers of residential colonies, gated communities, gram panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs) will benefit from this project where two lakh connections will be provided to the entire area. This project is the extension of Mission Bhagiratha of the Telangana government.

As part of the project, the Water Board will lay inlets, outlets and distribution network across a length of 2,100 km with the construction of 74 reservoirs of 137 million litres per day (MLD) capacity. Water connections and chlorination rooms will be provided to families below the poverty line at an estimated cost of Rs 1,2000 crore. This amount was sanctioned by the State government, informed HMWS&SB Executive Director M  Satyanarayana.

The HMWS&SB has invited tenders for the implementation of the project, which will be implemented in two phases. In Phase-I, the required infrastructure will be set up at a cost of Rs 507.57 crore. Network pipelines and service reservoirs of varying capacities (Ground Level Storage Reservoir (GLSR) or Elevated Level Storage Reservoir (ELSR) will be constructed in Saroornagar, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Ghatkesar, Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam and Keesara mandals.

The second phase of the project will cost Rs 485.70 crore and will cover Rajendranagar, Shamirpet, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Patencheru, Ramchandrapuram and Bollaram mandals. The HMWS&SB has identified suitable sites for 74 reservoirs that will be further processed and transferred from the ULBs to the Water Board.

