Hyderabad schoolteacher hangs self over marital problems

HYDERABAD: A schoolteacher died by suicide on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Jeedimetla police said the deceased and his wife were having marital issues. According to the police, the deceased Chintal who worked as a teacher with the Falaknuma Government School in Patabasti took his life at his residence in Sri Sai Colony.

The police added that he hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the evening hours of Saturday. Sources say that he was having marital issues. His wife works with a private school in Abids. When the deceased’s wife returned to their apartment on Saturday evening, she found her husband hanging from the ceiling fan.

She alerted the Jeedimetla police, who reached the spot and moved the body to carry out the postmortem examination and other procedures. A case under Section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was registered.