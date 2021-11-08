STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lukewarm response to Sunday Funday event in Hyderabad's Tank Bund Road

Visitors didn’t find many activities and barring a few families, the stretch was relatively crowd-free.

Published: 08th November 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A small crowd turns up for Sunday Funday at Tank Bund.

A small crowd turns up for Sunday Funday at Tank Bund. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  This week’s Sunday Funday event at Tank Bund received a lukewarm response from people as only a handful of them turned up to enjoy the activities on this major stretch. 

Visitors didn’t find many activities and barring a few families, the stretch was relatively crowd-free. Children on skates, roller blades and skateboards zipped past the casual strollers on the road and enjoyed the evening. Youngsters who gathered at the place got a chance to enjoy the pleasant evening by taking selfies. 

People turned up at food stalls to have various items like chaat and snacks, ice cream and desserts. For shopping enthusiasts, stalls selling handicrafts, artificial jewellery and bangles shops were present along with caricature artists, face painters and tattoo artists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tank Bund Road Sunday Funday Hyderabad things to do on Sundays
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp