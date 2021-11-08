Lukewarm response to Sunday Funday event in Hyderabad's Tank Bund Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This week’s Sunday Funday event at Tank Bund received a lukewarm response from people as only a handful of them turned up to enjoy the activities on this major stretch.

Visitors didn’t find many activities and barring a few families, the stretch was relatively crowd-free. Children on skates, roller blades and skateboards zipped past the casual strollers on the road and enjoyed the evening. Youngsters who gathered at the place got a chance to enjoy the pleasant evening by taking selfies.

People turned up at food stalls to have various items like chaat and snacks, ice cream and desserts. For shopping enthusiasts, stalls selling handicrafts, artificial jewellery and bangles shops were present along with caricature artists, face painters and tattoo artists.