‘Victim’ raised false gang rape allegations, say Golconda cops

HYDERABAD: In the alleged gang rape case that surfaced in Golconda police station limits on Friday, the complainant, on Sunday, November 7, 2021, confessed that her claims were false. The complainant, 30, is a resident of Saleh Nagar and a divorcee. She lives with her two children and works as a domestic worker to earn her livelihood.

On Friday, she filed a complaint with the Golconda police station stating that she was gang-raped by three men and demanded action against the perpetrators. Working on the case, the police launched a probe to nab the offenders. “During the course of investigation, the complainant admitted that the allegations are false. There was a personal reason behind making falsified claims,” confirmed ACP RG Siva Maruthi.

Additional DCP Iqbal Siddiqui said, “The woman used to borrow money from one of her acquaintances. The lender had also previously given her money for grocery and other essentials when she was going through financial crises. Similarly, when she needed Rs 10,000, she asked him again, but he denied. The enraged complainant, in order to acquire money from him at any cost, hatched a plan to terrify him for which she expected him to lend him the money.”

“She lodged the complaint on Friday, while the team including the Bharosa were part of the investigation. She confessed on Sunday saying that her allegations were false. We are waiting for legal opinion from the court to execute punishment for her falsified claims,” Iqbal added.