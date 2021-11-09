Frozen beauty blender: Yay or Nay?

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trying out Instagram and YouTube beauty hacks is irresistible. While these are probably the most watched on social media, the latest is of the frozen beauty blender hack.

It essentially is freezing the beauty blender and using the ice-cold, hard sponge to apply makeup. Some vouch by it saying that this gives a smooth finish. But there are a few who are not convinced with the hack. Makeup artists clear the air for us.

“I haven’t tried the frozen beauty blender trick, but the reviews that I read on Instagram show that many have been using this hack and are happy with the results. What I have learnt is that the foundation and concealer will look flawless for a while, but after an hour it begins to crack along the fine lines of the face. This is because most foundations are oil-based and freeze when applied using a frozen blender,” says Alina Rangila, a makeup artist from the city.

Alina dampens the blender with room-temperature water, squeezes it out thoroughly and uses it to apply her makeup. “I would suggest people to use a beauty blender over a brush any day as it works the concealer, powder and foundation into the skin evenly. It also depends on the quality of the beauty blender,” she says.

The purpose of a makeup sponge or beauty blender is to ensure an even product application. But this gets killed when the water content is high in the sponge. “That is why a frozen blender is not advisable as the water content in the sponge begins to melt on the makeup, which ends up looking clumsy. Use the blender like it’s supposed to be used -- patting down the concealer and foundation gently,” says makeup artist and stylist Sanjay David.

Some tips

Soak the blender in room-temperature water and squeeze it out thoroughly

Wash the sponge with normal water

Clean it regularly by soaking it in micellar/cleansing water or by washing it with a gentle soap solution

Always keep the blender clean