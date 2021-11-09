STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gave the same statement every time: Injured cop

Further, during treatment at Care Hospital, he said he got the medical prescription, but doesn’t remember receiving X-ray exam, CT scan and other procedures.

Published: 09th November 2021 09:26 AM

2019 Hyderabad encounter, Hyderabad Veterinarian rape and murder case, Priyanka Reddy

People raise slogans in favour of police at the encounter site, where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were killed in an exchange of fire with police. (File | PTI)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sub-Inspector (SI) Kore Venkateswarlu, who was part of the police party that escorted the four accused in the rape and murder case of a veterinarian to Chatanpally for recovery of her articles, while deposing before the judicial commission on Monday, said that accused Jollu Naveen had hit him with a stone, after which another accused Chintakunta Chennakesavulu threw dirt and soil towards his eyes and snatched his pistol. Venkateswarlu received an injury above his right eyebrow and was admitted to the ICU at Care Hospital.

He added that before the firing started another accused Jollu Shiva attacked constable Arvind Goud with a stick on his hand, neck and other parts, but he could not help him as he himself was injured and had fallen on the ground. However, his affidavit filed before the commission  stated, “I went into shock and fell on the ground due to giddiness and later I came to know that Arvind was assaulted by Shiva.” 

When pointed to the contradicting statements, he said, “I know what had happened there. By that time, I was not hit by the stone. I had seen Arvind Goud being assaulted, and suddenly, I was also attacked.” 
When pointed to the difference in statements given before the commission and the one recorded by the Investigating Officer (IO) in the encounter case, he said, “What I have stated in my deposition is correct. I had also stated to the IO what I have stated in my deposition.”

He added that he became unconscious after ACP Shadnagar instructed the firing party to move forward towards the deceased (rape and murder accused persons to check their condition). “Thereafter, I do not know what happened. I lost consciousness,” he said. Before this, he also said that one doctor treated him at CHC Shadnagar, but he did not know what treatment was given to him or if any tablets were given to him and the doctor who treated him also did not enquire about his health condition. Further, during treatment at Care Hospital, he said he got the medical prescription, but doesn’t remember receiving X-ray exam, CT scan and other procedures.

‘Affidavit not wrong’
The cop, while deposing, maintained that the inconsistencies pointed out are not correct. When pointed out that a few portions in his affidavit are false, Sub-Inspector Kore Venkateswarlu denied them saying, “My affidavit is correct. I stated the same before the IO and the judicial officer also.”

Hyderabad encounter case
