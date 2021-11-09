Hyderabad: 25-year-old stabs hubby to death, tries to pass it off as suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested a woman at Saroornagar for allegedly killed her husband, a hardware engineer, and trying to pass it off as suicide. Busireddy Mounika, 25, had married Busireddy Muralidhar Reddy, 42, 11 years ago when she was still a minor. The couple had a son, who is now nine years old. They often quarreled with each other.

Two days ago, when they were quarreling, Mounika asked their son to get a knife from the kitchen. After her son gave her the knife, the couple went into another room and continued to fight, during which she stabbed Muralidhar Reddy in his throat, resulting in excessive bleeding and instant death. Saroornagar Inspector K Seetaram said that the couple had differences frequently due to the huge age gap between them, and also because Muralidhar suspected her fidelity whenever she spoke to other men, even over the phone.

Moreover, a few days before the incident, Mounika went to Guntur to write an examination without informing her husband. When she returned home, she found out from her son that Muralidhar had been bad-mouthing her.

Enraged by this, she picked up a quarrel with Muralidhar and they fought for some time. Their son, who was used to such fights, kept calm and brought a knife when his mother asked him for one. After that, he went to another room and started playing on the computer.

After stabbing Muralidhar, Mounika ran out of the house, raised an alarm, and told her neighbors that her husband had stabbed himself. She was sent to remand and their child was handed over to his paternal grandparents.