STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 25-year-old stabs hubby to death, tries to pass it off as suicide

Rachakonda police on Monday arrested a woman at Saroornagar for allegedly killed her husband, a hardware engineer, and trying to pass it off as suicide. 

Published: 09th November 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested a woman at Saroornagar for allegedly killed her husband, a hardware engineer, and trying to pass it off as suicide. Busireddy Mounika, 25, had married Busireddy Muralidhar Reddy, 42, 11 years ago when she was still a minor. The couple had a son, who is now nine years old. They often quarreled with each other. 

Two days ago, when they were quarreling, Mounika asked their son to get a knife from the kitchen. After her son gave her the knife, the couple went into another room and continued to fight, during which she stabbed Muralidhar Reddy in his throat, resulting in excessive bleeding and instant death. Saroornagar Inspector K Seetaram said that the couple had differences frequently due to the huge age gap between them, and also because Muralidhar suspected her fidelity whenever she spoke to other men, even over the phone. 

Moreover, a few days before the incident, Mounika went to Guntur to write an examination without informing her husband. When she returned home, she found out from her son that Muralidhar had been bad-mouthing her.

Enraged by this, she picked up a quarrel with Muralidhar and they fought for some time. Their son, who was used to such fights, kept calm and brought a knife when his mother asked him for one. After that, he went to another room and started playing on the computer.

After stabbing Muralidhar, Mounika ran out of the house, raised an alarm, and told her neighbors that her husband had stabbed himself. She was sent to remand and their child was handed over to his paternal grandparents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad murder case Wife stabs husband
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp