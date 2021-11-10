STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ajit Doval to review Dikshant Parade of IPS officer trainees at National Police Academy

As part of the field exposure, they were sent on attachment with the Telangana police’s Greyhounds, the Central School of Weapons & Tactic (CSWT) of the BSF and the CRPF

Published: 10th November 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Director Atul Karwal said that the participation of women has increased in this batch, with 27 percent of the trainees being women (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 149 officers including 132 IPS officer trainees of the 73rd batch and 17 foreign officer trainees will take part in the Dikshant Parade to be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Friday. 

The parade, which will be reviewed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, would be led by a woman officer Dr Darpan Ahluwalia. Dr Ahluwalia, who is the topper of the Basic Court Phase I Training, becomes the sixth woman to do so in the history of the academy. 

Briefing mediapersons at the academy on Wednesday, Director Atul Karwal said that the participation of women has increased in this batch, with 27 percent of the trainees being women. 

“This is a good sign as more women are coming forward to join the police force,” he said.

During their 60-week rigorous training, much greater emphasis was laid on attitudes, behaviour, humility etc, as they make people better humans and thereby good officers, Karwal said. All through the training, they were put through continuous and concurrent evaluation course-wise, due to which the aspects where a particular trainee was lagging were given additional care through extra classes. 

Unlike the modern education evaluation system, mid-course correction was done for each candidate to improve their overall abilities. 

"We have also focused on the language, culture, heritage, history and sensitivities that need more attention for each candidate based on the cadre on which they are borne. This would help them in understanding the issues, cases and related documents,” said Karwal.  

As part of the basic course training, the trainees were trained in indoor subjects including various laws and outdoor subjects including weapons training and firing, physical fitness, unarmed combat etc.

As part of the field exposure, they were sent on attachment with the Telangana police’s Greyhounds for exposure to jungle operations, the Central School of Weapons & Tactic (CSWT) of the BSF where they were trained on all types of weapons from a handgun till a rocket launcher and even throwing hand grenades, and the CRPF to give exposure on left-wing extremism and election attachment during the recently held elections.

Among the 17 foreign probationers, five are from the Nepal Police and six each from the Royal Bhutan Police and Maldives Police Services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dikshant Parade National Police Academy Ajit Doval
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp