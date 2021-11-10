Ajit Doval to review Dikshant Parade of IPS officer trainees at National Police Academy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 149 officers including 132 IPS officer trainees of the 73rd batch and 17 foreign officer trainees will take part in the Dikshant Parade to be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Friday.

The parade, which will be reviewed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, would be led by a woman officer Dr Darpan Ahluwalia. Dr Ahluwalia, who is the topper of the Basic Court Phase I Training, becomes the sixth woman to do so in the history of the academy.

Briefing mediapersons at the academy on Wednesday, Director Atul Karwal said that the participation of women has increased in this batch, with 27 percent of the trainees being women.

“This is a good sign as more women are coming forward to join the police force,” he said.

During their 60-week rigorous training, much greater emphasis was laid on attitudes, behaviour, humility etc, as they make people better humans and thereby good officers, Karwal said. All through the training, they were put through continuous and concurrent evaluation course-wise, due to which the aspects where a particular trainee was lagging were given additional care through extra classes.

Unlike the modern education evaluation system, mid-course correction was done for each candidate to improve their overall abilities.

"We have also focused on the language, culture, heritage, history and sensitivities that need more attention for each candidate based on the cadre on which they are borne. This would help them in understanding the issues, cases and related documents,” said Karwal.

As part of the basic course training, the trainees were trained in indoor subjects including various laws and outdoor subjects including weapons training and firing, physical fitness, unarmed combat etc.

As part of the field exposure, they were sent on attachment with the Telangana police’s Greyhounds for exposure to jungle operations, the Central School of Weapons & Tactic (CSWT) of the BSF where they were trained on all types of weapons from a handgun till a rocket launcher and even throwing hand grenades, and the CRPF to give exposure on left-wing extremism and election attachment during the recently held elections.

Among the 17 foreign probationers, five are from the Nepal Police and six each from the Royal Bhutan Police and Maldives Police Services.