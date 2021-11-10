STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man gets life term for raping two daughters

The accused had been repeatedly raping the girls from when they were about eight years old, and the issue came to light in 2018, when the victims were aged 15 and 14 respectively.

Published: 10th November 2021 09:29 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 51-year-old man from Nepal who was accused of repeatedly raping his minor daughters at Shamshabad of RGI Airport police limits in Cyberabad commissionerate was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 15 years. The Metropolitan Sessions Court at LB Nagar in Hyderabad, which delivered the judgement, also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 fine on him and ordered Rs 6 lakh to be paid to each victim as compensation.

The court relied on the statements of the victims and on medical evidence. The accused had been repeatedly raping the girls from when they were about eight years old, and the issue came to light in 2018, when the victims were aged 15 and 14 respectively. The victims’ mother was mentally ill, which the accused took advantage of. 

In 2018, the elder daughter fled from home and went to her relatives, where she confided in them about the sexual assaults. With their support, she approached the police. During the investigation, the victim’s sister, 14, also voluntarily approached the police. Their father had threatened them with dire consequences if they revealed the matter to anyone.

