Hyderabad's MAUD department acquires 5,000 additional Swachh Auto Tippers 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For effective lifting of garbage across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has added 5,000 new Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs). The existing fleet of 5,000 has been doubled by this move.

The MAUD Department purchased new SATs vehicles for the 141 ULBs after Pattana Pragathi. Earlier, with the existing 2,628 vehicles, only 2,397 tonnes of garbage was lifted per day in the ULBs excluding GHMC. Now with the purchase of 2,062 new vehicles, additional 1,898 tonnes of garbage is being lifted per day. Presently, over 4,295 tonnes of garbage is being lifted. In the 141 ULBs across State, a total of 4,842 vehicles are being used for the lifting of 4,295 tonnes of garbage generated in the 141 ULBs.

6,000 tonnes of waste

GHMC is using SATs for the lifting of 6,000 tonnes of waste generated in the twin cities and transports it to Jawaharnagar dumping yard.