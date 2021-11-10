Well-known Hyderabad scribe Palaparthy Prasad no more

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Well known journalist and writer Palaparthy Prasad, passed away on Monday night, November 8, 2021. He was 88. He belongs to Bapatla, and he did his graduation from Madras University. He worked as an editor in Andhra Patrika in Chennai and after his retirement, he settled in Hyderabad. Some of his famous novels are Roshanara, Shajahan, Aarya Chanakya, Prudhviraj, Appaji and Sri Ranga Raya. He was also a political analyst and a stage artist.