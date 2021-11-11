Commissioner asks residents to register for voting in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Election Officer, GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar urged Hyderabad district residents, who will attain the age of 18 by January 1, 2022, to register to vote. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a special campaign to register voters. The District Electoral Officer (DEO) explained that if there is any other objection to the incorrect name and address in the voter list, it will be possible to amend it during the drive by ECi on November 27 and 28.

During a virtual meeting, the DEO said voter registration names and addresses could be registered with the concerned EROs for transfer from one constituency to another, either through www. nvsp.in or through the voter registration app. Awareness is being raised through SMS and holdings at bus shelters in Telugu, English and Urdu to rectify voter registration objections in the constituency.