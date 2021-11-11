STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Commissioner asks residents to register for voting in Hyderabad

Awareness is being raised through SMS and holdings at bus shelters in Telugu, English and Urdu to rectify voter registration objections in the constituency.

Published: 11th November 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Election Officer, GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar urged Hyderabad district residents, who will attain the age of 18 by January 1, 2022, to register to vote. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a special campaign to register voters. The District Electoral Officer (DEO) explained that if there is any other objection to the incorrect name and address in the voter list, it will be possible to amend it during the drive by ECi on November 27 and 28.

During a virtual meeting, the DEO said voter registration names and addresses could be registered with the concerned EROs for transfer from one constituency to another, either through www. nvsp.in or through the voter registration app. Awareness is being raised through SMS and holdings at bus shelters in Telugu, English and Urdu to rectify voter registration objections in the constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Election Officer GHMC
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp