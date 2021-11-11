Hyderabad accounts for 10% of hiring in IT sector among other cities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to Indeed job portal’s recent analysis of IT jobs, Hyderabad accounted for 10 percent of hiring among cities, just behind Pune with 11 percent. Bengaluru stood on the top by hiring 32 percent of the IT workforce, whereas 6 percent of the hiring happened in Chennai and Mumbai.

According to the analysis, job postings for IT jobs on Indeed saw a jump by 26 percent between September 2019 and September 2021. The salaries for software architects at Rs 13lakh per annum, technical leads at Rs 11.50 lakh, data engineers at Rs 10.5 lakh, SAP consultants at Rs 10 lakh, salesforce developer at Rs 9.7 lakh are the high-paying roles.