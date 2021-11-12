Hyderabad: Girl hangs herself over low score in NEET

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over scoring poor marks in the NEET entrance, a 20-year-old student, Bandari Srilatha of Miyapur died by suicide. The victim was found hanging at her home on Monday and died while undergoing treatment in the early hours of Thursday. Miyapur police have registered a case.

Quoting her family, police said the girl was hopeful of getting a good score and clearing the NEET entrance. But as she scored less marks, she was upset. On Monday when she was alone at home, she reportedly hanged herself from an electric pipe. Her mother and sister who returned home during the afternoon, noticed her hanging and rushed her to hospital, where she died undergoing treatment.Based on a complaint from her father, police have started an investigation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.