City rapper Miya Bhai breaks up with music

HYDERABAD: City-based rapper Ruhaan Arshad, who sang the wildly popular viral rap Miya Bhai in 2019, has announced that he is quitting music as it is considered a sin in Islam. he rap was written by Ruhaan, while Sajid-Wajid composed the music and actor Salman Khan penned the rest of the song’s lyrics.

“I am happy with my decision and never had second thoughts about it. I will stop myself from doing anything related to music. I know music is a sin in Islam. I just had the passion and the spirit to do it, so I pursued it. I am grateful that music has helped me build a career and fame from nothing,” Ruhaan says, adding that “I am sure God will help me do something in life. But I will not quit uploading content on YouTube.”

The rapper had posted a video of him announcing his decision on Thursday. “I will surely do something good in life. Please support me in my decision, help me with suggestions on what I can do that is not sinful. Please tell me what can I do on YouTube to stay connected with you (followers) on YouTube,” he is heard saying in the video.

The Erragadda resident goes on to suggest that people, who have become popular after seeking inspiration from me, should also stop rapping. “Music was my bread and butter, my full-time job. For now, I have not planned anything; maybe I’ll set up a small business,” he says.

Miya Bhai, which released in 2019, clocked over 500 million views on YouTube. Soon after, the rapper shot to fame and currently has 2.33 million followers on the video-sharing platform. The last rap he released was called Apna Daur Aayega which was about the struggle Ruhaan faced after the success of Miya Bhai.

When CE spoke to him earlier about Apna Daur Aayega, he had said: “Some people think that Miya Bhai went viral by chance. But, I want to prove to them that I have not failed after one song. People say a lot of things. They pull you down, but you have to be patient, hopeful and hardworking. One day your era will come too.”

Ruhaan, a.k.a Miya Bhai, has penned another rap number, Mashallah, which is about gratitude. But, it may never see the light of day as he has broken up with music.