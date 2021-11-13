STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Surya Tej adopts an owl

The latest addition to the list of animal adopters at the Nehru Zoological Park is Tollywood actor and producer Surya Tej.

Published: 13th November 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Owl bird, Owl

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The latest addition to the list of animal adopters at the Nehru Zoological Park is Tollywood actor and producer Surya Tej. The actor came forward to adopt a Great Indian Horned Owl for one year following the public appeal to adopt animals and support zoos in these trying times. 

Surya Tej handing over the cheque
to zoo curator Rajashekar

Surya Tej handed the zoo management a cheque of Rs 20,000 towards the adoption charges. “My visit to the Nehru Zoological Park was a nostalgic experience. The zoo houses majestic animals and especially the maintenance of species at the nocturnal animal house is excellent,” he said after adopting the owl from the zoo’s nocturnal house. 

Rajashekar, the zoo curator, thanked the actor for showing keen interest in improving the animal adoption scheme. “Surya’s interest in conserving wild animals will be an inspiration to the others in the film industry. I hope that more citizens come forward to adopt animals,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nehru Zoological Park
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp