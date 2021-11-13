Surya Tej adopts an owl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The latest addition to the list of animal adopters at the Nehru Zoological Park is Tollywood actor and producer Surya Tej. The actor came forward to adopt a Great Indian Horned Owl for one year following the public appeal to adopt animals and support zoos in these trying times.

Surya Tej handing over the cheque

to zoo curator Rajashekar

Surya Tej handed the zoo management a cheque of Rs 20,000 towards the adoption charges. “My visit to the Nehru Zoological Park was a nostalgic experience. The zoo houses majestic animals and especially the maintenance of species at the nocturnal animal house is excellent,” he said after adopting the owl from the zoo’s nocturnal house.

Rajashekar, the zoo curator, thanked the actor for showing keen interest in improving the animal adoption scheme. “Surya’s interest in conserving wild animals will be an inspiration to the others in the film industry. I hope that more citizens come forward to adopt animals,” he said.