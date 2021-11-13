STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two persons arrested for allegedly raping soon-to-be bride in Mahabubnagar

On November 5, the duo approached a woman, who was at the labour adda looking for work, and lured her by assuring better wages.

Published: 13th November 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 12:51 PM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to Mahabubnagar One Town CI Rajeshwar Goud, two painters namely Rajender Reddy alias Raju (35), a resident of Malkapur village of Koilkonda mandal and Anjaneyulu (27), a resident of Kotakadra village of Mahabubnagar mandal, have been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman.

According to the police, the two were regularly sourcing daily-wage painting work at the labour adda near TD Gutta in Mahabubnagar town.

On November 5, the duo approached a woman, who was at the labour adda looking for work, and lured her by assuring better wages.

They took her on their two-wheeler to a secluded location at Fatehpur Maisamma forest area, got her intoxicated and allegedly raped her. They also recordedthe entire act on their cell phone.

As the woman was set to get married on November 18, with an intention to ruin the wedding, the duo sent the video to her fiance on November 10.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman's parents, the police were on the look-out for the two persons and arrested them from TD Gutta locality on Friday.

