Hyderabad: 17-year-old plotted father’s murder to avenge lover’s jail time

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police cracked the suspicious death of a 49-year-old gas agency worker Palsam Rama Krishna by establishing that it was in fact the victim’s 17-year-old daughter who planned his murder. The killing took place on July 20, 2021. Rama Krishna had been opposed to his daughter’s relationship with a youth named Bhupal who lived in the same area, Narayanguda. In the name of love, Bhupal influenced the minor girl to steal cash from home with which he bought a bike and other expensive accessories.

On learning about this, Rama Krishna filed a complaint in Narayanaguda police station under the POCSO Act and Bhupal was sent to judicial custody. Once he got out of jail, Bhupal, Rama Krishna’s daughter, and Bhupal’s friends Ganesh and Prashanth plotted the murder down to the goriest detail.

On July 19, the girl mixed sleeping pills in everyone’s food during dinner. After the girl confirmed that the whole family was asleep, Bhupal and his friends gained entry to the house around 1 am on July 20. “While Bhupal and Ganesh held Rama Krishna and gagged his mouth, Prashanth hit him with a knife handle on the temple region. Unable to bear the pain, an unconscious Rama Krishna began screaming and woke up. The rest of the family awakened as well to find him bleeding and rushed him to hospital. They assumed that Rama Krishna sustained the injury after a fall. He was declared brought dead in a Banjara Hills hospital, Manmohan, Kushaiguda CI said.

There was no suspicion of foul play but post-mortem reports showed that there were blunt force injuries to the neck and head. The case was then altered to one of murder. Bhupal’s father Vijaypal, who was aware of the murder, tried to conceal facts from the police by sending his son to a rehabilitation centre, said Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy. “All the five were arrested on Saturday since they conspired in Rama Krishna’s murder,” she revealed. “The cause of murder was not detected in the initial stages but investigation revealed the motive.”