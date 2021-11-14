Hyd company launches product that kills Corona

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-day Public Health Innovation Conclave (PHIC), which began on November 12, saw the launch of a wide range of health products. The one that attracted the most attention was a UV indoor light, named Raypure harmless, which can kill bacteria and even Covid-19 virus.

The product has been designed by Hyderabad-based LEDchip Indus Pvt Ltd by removing the carcinogenic or harmful parts of UV light.The innovative product received a nod from the Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology (CCMB) in August 2021 since it can remove 95 per cent of Covid-19 virus in a room 60 minutes.

“Raypure light also removes 60-80 per cent microbial count within 60 minutes and is easily verified onsite by all microbiology labs. It is human friendly, safe, easy to use and needs zero maintenance. Unlike air-purifiers, it has no moving parts, no-noise, no clogged filters to change and cost of AMC. Though its technology is transparent and well understood by the scientific community, this is the first time that the same was synthesised into single LEDs that emit light as well as germicidal power,” said Vijay Gupta, MD of LEDchip Indus.