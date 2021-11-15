British Deputy High Commission pays tributes to Nizam's army at war memorial in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The British Deputy High Commission observed the 'Remembrance Day' at the World War I Memorial in Chaderghat on Sunday for the fourth successive year, commemorating the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers in the then Nizam's army, who had fought alongside the alliance led by the British during the First World War.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, "Over a million Indian heroes played a pivotal role during the First World War."

Dr Anuradha Reddy, Convener of INTACH Hyderabad Chapter, said that despite the fact that the Caliphate of Turkey was Islamic, the then Nizam’s army still fought against Germany which was in an alliance with Turkey.