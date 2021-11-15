Telangana government favours light rail transit system in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has reportedly kept the proposed Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) project from Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) to Financial District (15 km) in cold storage, and instead it is planning to go for the Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) from KPHB to Narsingi having the corridor length of 25.40 km, which covers 10 km more than the planned EBRTS system.

Among the various options of mass rapid transit systems, LRTS was found to be a suitable mode of public transport as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The proposed LRTS would be a self-sustainable, safe and green public transport system to provide hassle-free journey to travellers between KPHB and Kokapet connecting Hitec City and Financial District.

The Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) is the nodal agency preparing the detailed project report (DPR) on LRTS in coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) through a consultant and the final report will be submitted by the end of November.

A series of review meetings on the draft DPR were held by MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar with the stakeholders. Official sources told Express that the LRTS project will have about 24 stations. It will be integrated with KPHB Metro station, Hitec City MMTS, Raidurg Metro station, HMR Metro Phase-II and AEML near Narsingi, they said. Depot will be located at Puppalguda and Stabling Yard along Shankarpally Road, sources added.

The officials are expecting a ridership of 6.40 lakh passengers per day by 2043. The LRTS will be a green public transport system and provide hassle-free journeys to travellers bringing savings due to equivalent reduction in road traffic and multiple socio-economic benefits.

Sources added that a reduction in the number of buses, usage of private vehicles, air pollution and increase in the speed of road-based vehicles will cause a drop in accidents, pollution and road maintenance costs.

Ministry notification

The MoHUA, in 2017, issued guidelines for Metro rail project proposals where evaluation of various options of MRTS, along with a comparative analysis of alternative modes of transport was sought. Ensure that the most appropriate, sustainable and cost-effective investments are made, the MoHUA had said.

The government studied the guidelines on various modes and zeroed in on LRTS as its considered the most suitable urban transport system due to its high capacity and speed. The government also considered factors such as the mobility of passengers alignment, right-of-way, mobility, civil engineering, environmental and social impact.

Clean and Green

