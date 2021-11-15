STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Shiv Sena lodge complaint in Hyderabad over 'Bheekh' remark by actor Kangana Ranaut

Published: 15th November 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Telangana Shiv Sena filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut with Narayanaguda police station. Earlier on Wednesday, the actor said, "India got true freedom in 2014, bheekh (meaning alms in English) in 1947," referring that the 'real freedom' was achieved only by the BJP coming to power in 2014. 

Netizens criticised the views of the actor and took to Twitter to register their disapproval. Cases were registered against the actor at police stations in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Similarly, outraged by her remarks, Telangana Shiv Sena State General Secretary Sudarshan and Yuvasena State president Ganesh filed a complaint. "The complaint will be assessed since a complaint against the same person in various places cannot be taken up," said a police inspector. 

