Romance weaved in elegance

HYDERABAD: Fashion designer Ravita Mayor has been working hard for nearly a year on a rare and unique wedding collection. Known in the city’s posh circles for holding dramatic shows fashion shows in London and some of the choicest hotels in Hyderabad, she calls her latest work Kanasu.

“Kanasu is a wedding collection not only for the bride, but for the entire family. It’s mostly lehengas with some intricate handwork on them. I wanted my designs to tell the story of love, romance and elegance,” says the weaves revivalist, who also works closely with the Telangana government for promoting the State’s rich handloom sector.

While Ravita specialises in fusion Indo-Western wear, she has gone traditional with the roughly 60 ensembles of Kanasu. She has not only used dreamy pastels, which are in trend these days, but also attempts to bring back the bold reds and regal blues. “Kanasu is a Sanskrit word, which means dream. I’ve used silk fabrics,” says Ravita, who draws inspiration from Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. In fact, Ravita’s home in Banjara Hills boasts of some rare works of the self-taught painter.

Just like her role model, she too is self-taught when it comes to fashion. “I come from a Zamindar family in Assam. When I was young, I used to spend a lot of time watching the weavers near my home make gamchas (traditional Assamese towels),” she says. Check out her past works on Instagram: @ravittamayorr.