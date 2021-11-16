STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddipet Collector resigns, likely to don pink robes 

Grapevine has it that Venkat Rami Reddy will join TRS and contest the MLC elections.

Published: 16th November 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Siddipet collector P Venkata Rami Reddy

Former Siddipet collector P Venkata Rami Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: P Venkata Rami Reddy resigned from the post of Siddipet District Collector on Monday, 10 years ahead of his superannuation. His resignation was accepted and he was relieved from service immediately. Speaking to reporters later, the State Cadre Service (SCS) officer hinted that he would join the ruling TRS.

“I will join TRS whenever I receive a call,” he said.  Reddy heaped praises on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying that Rao was thinking about the State’s future over the next 100 years. He said the CM was trying hard to develop the State, which was why Telangana was the top State in the country. “I will do whatever work the Chief Minister entrusts me with,” he said.  

The former Collector said that he would take part in the development of the State. Reddy hails from Peddapalli district and joined the State government in 1991 as a Group-1 officer. However, Reddy’s recent warning to seed dealers against selling paddy seeds and his act of touching the feet of the Chief Minister in June this year became controversial.

Grapevine has it that Venkata Rami Reddy was being considered for membership of the State Legislative Council under the category of MLAs. After the formation of the State, several All India Service (AIS) officers quit their jobs and started their own avocations. IPS officer VK Singh took voluntary retirement and is working as advisor to the Punjab State government. Another IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar resigned and joined the BSP. Earlier, IAS officer Akunuri Murali also resigned and is now working for the Andhra Pradesh government.

Names to be declared today?

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is expected to announce the names of the party candidates on Tuesday, on the last date for filing the nominations for six vacant MLC seats, under the MLAs quota.

Congress to take call on contesting MLC polls

The Congress will soon announce its decision on whether or not it would contest elections to the Telangana Legislative Council. The decision will be based on inputs by leaders of the nine election-bound districts regarding the party’s strength and potential candidates in their constituencies.

