STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Infected with electronica

That is ‘techno’ for you. Or that’s at least what city-based artistes Aardy, founder of Hydrozoa Recordings; and Shrii, a classically trained DJ, think it to be.

Published: 17th November 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The track begins with a rhythm so stark and insistent that you cannot help but groove to it. It is only upwards, a flowing tide of sound multiform, coherent, breaking here and there into the countless shades of melody with a sturdy bass that is never-ending.  At one point, it is no longer capturable. It takes grim silent pauses, then breaks into a rhythm — akin to the tone played a moment ago, with a new hypnotic twist. 

That is ‘techno’ for you. Or that’s at least what city-based artistes Aardy, founder of Hydrozoa Recordings; and Shrii, a classically trained DJ, think it to be. According to them, it has infected Hyderabad.  Techno — the electronic music genre — has become exceedingly popular among audiences in Hyderabad, who enjoy and explore electronic dance music (EDM). A relatively young genre in the city, it has made its way in the last four years. 

Raj Dorai

“The music is a much deeper and darker version of house music. It doesn’t involve too many vocals and is purely electronic. One cannot stop dancing to these dark beats. The country has many techno artistes but, there is no influence of Indian or classic. Still, in the last four-five years, it has made a special place for itself in the city,” says Raj Dorai, a.k.a Aardy, who is also a producer, an artiste and repertoire (A&R) for Octopus Recordings — a top selling techno label in the world. He is known for his track, Catch You in The Light.

Aardy has been pushing this genre for way beyond a decade. “Techno is about different shades of emotions which are conveyed only through various electronic sounds. It speaks the language of music which is universally understood, with less or almost no vocals. My music is dark. What I feel may not sound the same to another person. My tracks always hovers around rolling sub-bass and haunting stabs around a propulsive groove that fits perfectly on the dance floor,” he says.   

Aardy, who has been a DJ for over two decades, recently released his latest collaboration track with Shaun Moses,  called Mixed Signals, on Senso Sounds. He is also the founder of one of India’s longest-standing Sunday parties, ‘Sunday Playground’. 

In a male-dominated version of electronic music — Shridevi Keshavan, a.k.a Shrii, has found her true calling in this genre. Four years ago, she shifted from Carnatic music to techno, and it has earned her a fortune with international recognition. “I have played in many cities and particularly in Mumbai, where I have lived most of my life. But, I’ve been in Hyderabad for four years now because of the greater response from the people here. I don’t know why is it so, but Hyderabais are different, they love techno and everything about it, maybe it’s because they love to dance,” she says. 

Echo and Flame are two songs are from her first solo electronic production. Echo was released on a Chile-based label called Lump Records, while Flame is being re-released on Buddha Bar, a legendary electronic music label. Shrii has toured across India and the USA, and performed on various stages too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electronic Dance Music EDM Electro
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp