STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Living with Epilepsy

November is observed as Epilepsy Awareness Month. Here is everything you need to know about the central nervous system disorder   
 

Published: 17th November 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

brain, epilepsy, brain scan

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

November is observed as Epilepsy Awareness Month. Here is everything you need to know about the central nervous system disorder   

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain becomes disrupted, causing seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations and sometimes loss of consciousness. A treatable brain disease, epilepsy can develop at any age, however it is diagnosed mostly before the age of 20 and after 60. A single seizure doesn’t mean you have epilepsy. At least two unprovoked seizures are required for an epilepsy diagnosis. Even mild seizures may require treatment because they can be dangerous during activities such as driving or swimming. Treatment with medications or sometimes surgery can control seizures in about 80 per cent of patients. Some children with epilepsy may also outgrow their condition with age

Risk factors 

Age: The onset of epilepsy is most common during early childhood and after the age of 60, but the condition can occur at any age

Family history: If you have a family history of epilepsy, you may be at an increased risk of developing a seizure disorder

Head injuries: These are responsible in some cases. You can reduce your risk by wearing a seat belt while driving and by wearing a helmet while bicycling, skiing, riding a motorcycle or engaging in other activities with a high risk of head injury

Stroke and other vascular diseases: Stroke and other blood vessel (vascular) diseases can lead to brain damage that may trigger epilepsy. You can take a number of steps to reduce your risk of these diseases, including limiting your intake of alcohol and avoiding cigarettes, eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly

Seizures in childhood: High fevers in childhood can sometimes be associated with seizures. Children who have seizures due to high fevers generally won’t develop epilepsy, although the risk is higher if they have a long seizure, other nervous system conditions or a family history of epilepsy

Causes 
 

  • Peril-natal brain injury
  • Infections
  • Traumatic brain injury
  • Stroke

All of these conditions are preventable. But, epilepsy has no identifiable cause in 30 per cent of those with the condition. In the other, the condition may be traced to various factors such as genetic influence, brain tumours and developmental disorders of the brain

Triggers 

  • Flickering lights
  • Lack of sleep
  • Tiredness
  • Stress
  • Excitement
  • Missed meals
  • High temperature
  • Menstrual periods
  • Missed/late medication 

Symptoms 

  • Temporary confusion
  • Staring spell
  • Uncontrollable jerking movements of arms/legs
  • Loss of consciousness/awareness 
  • Psychic symptoms 

When to see a doc?

  • If the seizure lasts more than 5 mins minutes
  • If breathing/consciousness doesn’t return after the seizure stops
  • A second seizure follows immediately
  • If you have a high fever
  • If you are pregnant
  • If you’ve injured yourself during the seizure

Diagnosis

  • Good description of the event, a home video recording of the event 
  • EEG test, MRI of the brain

Bear in mind 

Dos

  • Stay calm
  • Protect the head 
  • Loosen tight clothing, remove glasses
  • Once the seizure ends, aid breathing by gently placing the child in the recovery position
  • Allow the person a period of rest/sleep 

Don’ts

  • Do not panic 
  • Do not insert spoon or any such articles into the mouth
  • Do not restrict convulsive movements as it may cause fracture
  • Do not try to gag the patient 
  • Do not crowd around the patient
  • Do not give water or any other liquid till he is fully consciousness
  • Do not try and physically hold the person

Surgery 

  • Epilepsy surgery involves removing the abnormal or damaged part of the brain without affecting the normal function. This major brain surgery is performed by specialised centres
  • Vagus nerve stimulation is a relatively new type of treatment for epilepsy. It aims to reduce the number, length and severity of seizures. It is a treatment for epilepsy where a small generator is implanted under the skin below the left collar bone

(Dr Sita Jayalakshmi, consultant neurologist and epilepsy specialist, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Epilepsy
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp