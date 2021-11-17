STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man, wife, kid nabbed for burgling houses together

A man, his wife and their daughter, who are allegedly involved in house burglary cases, were arrested by Kamatipura police on Tuesday.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man, his wife and their daughter, who are allegedly involved in house burglary cases, were arrested by Kamatipura police on Tuesday. Gold weighing 16.5 tolas, approximately worth Rs 6.5 lakh, was recovered from them.

South Zone DCP Gajarao Bhupal said, “The three are a family and were involved in house burglaries in the areas of Chandulal Baradari, Gulshan Nagar and Ghazi Banda. They were previously involved in four similar cases under Santosh Nagar, Bhavani Nagar and Madhannapet police station limits.”

“The daughter Ayesha Siddiq and wife Zakiya Begum would be dropped by her husband in the said areas while he waited at Tadban X Road. Ayesh and Zakiya would explore the place and pick an open house, quickly grab anything that is handy and valuable, and run away from the place. If they got caught, they deceived the residents saying they were looking for a place to rent and gradually left the place,” he explained.

