Post-Covid, man needs stent to end wheezing

This patient, as an after-effect of Covid-19 infection developed obstruction in his airways which was because of a condition called tracheal stenosis.

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when post Covid-19 symptoms are affecting individuals in ways which have not been seen earlier, a Keesara man developed a peculiar condition wherein he produced wheezing sounds each time he breathed. The situation particularly worsened during sleep. Doctors at a private hospital eventually diagnosed the patient as having tracheal stenosis which required a dilation of the respiratory trachea.

“This patient, as an after-effect of Covid-19 infection developed obstruction in his airways which was because of a condition called tracheal stenosis. To ensure the problem is cured permanently, stenting was done in the region of the blockage, which was possibly a permanent solution to the problem. The patient was discharged from the hospital the very next day of the treatment and is now leading a normal life without any complication,” said Dr Tapaswi Krishna, Consultant Pulmonologist, Gleneagles Global Hospital.

Patients usually develop a wheeze when the airways in the body are tightened, blocked, or inflamed. This condition is generally caused due to cold, asthma, allergies or more serious conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. However, in this case it was much more serious due to Covid-19.

“Post-Covid complications can range from increase in blood pressure and diabetes levels, to such obstructions in the respiratory trachea. It is important those who contracted Covid-19 earlier must stay extra cautious and seek right medical advice for any noticeable changes in the body before things go out of control,” she added.

