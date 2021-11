By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major drug haul, 50 grams of MDMA was seized by Madhapur and Balanagar police teams at Pragathi Nagar and HiTec City and 45 kg of ganja was seized by a Madhapur team in Athapur respectively.

The police apprehended Been Hassa, Kolani and Kondla Rakesh with MDMA at the Westin Hotel, Madhapur. Meanwhile, 45 kg of ganja was seized by in Athapur, Rajendranagar. Transporter Pittala Kupender, two receivers Noor Mohammed and Govinda Bavishwal were arrested.