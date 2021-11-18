Gandhi doc, 28, dies of heart attack
It is learnt he was at the hospital to meet his seniors at the time of incident and was rushed to the Acute Medical Care for emergency support but doctors could not revive him.
Published: 18th November 2021 11:42 AM | Last Updated: 18th November 2021 11:42 AM
HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old doctor who had completed his senior residency suffered a heart attack and collapsed in Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday. Dr Poorna Chander had graduated and completed his residency in General Surgery from Gandhi Hospital.
