Query on lack of cross-exam

He spoke on the aspects of preparations for police custody, the events at the safe house, arrival at Chatanpally, exchange of fire, injuries and treatment of injured policemen.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Praveen Chillara, advocate appearing for Konda Narasimha Reddy, Kore Venkateswarlu and S Aravind Goud, who were among the police party that accompanied the accused to Chatanpally of Shadnagar for recovering the articles of the victim, presented his arguments before the judicial commission.

He spoke on the aspects of preparations for police custody, the events at the safe house, arrival at Chatanpally, exchange of fire, injuries and treatment of injured policemen. He said that the Judicial Magistrate of Shadnagar who recorded the statements of Kore Venkateswarlu and S Aravind Goud, while they were being treated at hospital, did not consider the physical and mental condition of the injured police personnel. In response, the commission asked him why he did not cross-examine the Magistrate. “You were given an opportunity, but you did not examine the Magistrate and the NHRC team.”

When the commission also asked if there was any mention in the affidavits that the driver of the bus transporting the accused and the police party drove to Chatanpally, as directed by the accused, Praveen said there was no mention. 

He also stated that the articles were recovered at around 5.30 pm by the IO. The commission then pointed out that the articles were recovered only after 12 hours and asked if the place was guarded and also if the affidavit of the IO says that the place was guarded. Praveen replied the entire area was guarded. He however admitted there is no mention in any of the affidavits that the place where the articles were hidden, was guarded throughout the day for 12 hours.

